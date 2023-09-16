More details revealed after body found inside travelling bag in Seeduwa

More details revealed after body found inside travelling bag in Seeduwa

September 16, 2023   09:47 am

Police investigations have revealed further details regarding the body of a man discovered inside a travelling bag left on the banks of the Dandugam Oya in Seeduwa, last night (Sep 15).

The Police Media Division stated that the victim is believed to have died a few days ago, and that the corpse had been crammed into a blue-coloured travelling bag.

The identity of the deceased has not been confirmed yet, the police said, adding that he is believed to be aged between 35 and 40 years.

The deceased is a male with a height of 5’8”, wearing a red-coloured shirt and a pair of brown-coloured trousers, according to police.

Police also stated that a tattoo with 07 star marks is visible on the right side of the deceased’s neck and that there are injury marks on both sides of his head and chin.

The remains have been placed in the Negambo Hospital following the magistrate’s inquest, while Seeduwa Police are conducting further investigations regarding the incident.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

CBSL governor says those who earn more should pay sufficient taxes (English)

CBSL governor says those who earn more should pay sufficient taxes (English)

CBSL governor says those who earn more should pay sufficient taxes (English)

New CBSL Act effective from today; strict controls on money printing  Siyambalapitiya (English)

New CBSL Act effective from today; strict controls on money printing  Siyambalapitiya (English)

Fitch downgrades Sri Lankas Long-Term Local-Currency IDR (English)

Fitch downgrades Sri Lankas Long-Term Local-Currency IDR (English)

Cuba, Sri Lanka pledge to support each other in global forums (English)

Cuba, Sri Lanka pledge to support each other in global forums (English)

Sri Lanka unilaterally suspending external debt payments was a tragedy - Cabraal

Sri Lanka unilaterally suspending external debt payments was a tragedy - Cabraal

Maithripala requests court to review allegations against him over Easter attacks

Maithripala requests court to review allegations against him over Easter attacks

More details come to light about policeman complicit in ' Harak Kata's' failed escape bid

More details come to light about policeman complicit in ' Harak Kata's' failed escape bid

Cuban President Díaz-Canel vows to back Sri Lanka during UN resolutions on human rights

Cuban President Díaz-Canel vows to back Sri Lanka during UN resolutions on human rights