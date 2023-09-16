More details revealed after body found inside travelling bag in Seeduwa

Police investigations have revealed further details regarding the body of a man discovered inside a travelling bag left on the banks of the Dandugam Oya in Seeduwa, last night (Sep 15).

The Police Media Division stated that the victim is believed to have died a few days ago, and that the corpse had been crammed into a blue-coloured travelling bag.

The identity of the deceased has not been confirmed yet, the police said, adding that he is believed to be aged between 35 and 40 years.

The deceased is a male with a height of 5’8”, wearing a red-coloured shirt and a pair of brown-coloured trousers, according to police.

Police also stated that a tattoo with 07 star marks is visible on the right side of the deceased’s neck and that there are injury marks on both sides of his head and chin.

The remains have been placed in the Negambo Hospital following the magistrate’s inquest, while Seeduwa Police are conducting further investigations regarding the incident.