Public proposals and views called for controlling drug menace

September 16, 2023   10:42 am

The Select Committee of Parliament to Immediately Control and Eradicate the Rapidly Spreading Drug Menace in the Country has called for public proposals and views.

It has been called for by the Select Committee of Parliament to look into and identify the mechanisms to be implemented in order to immediately control and eradicate the rapidly spreading drug menace in the country and to submit observations and recommendations to Parliament in that regard has been appointed by a motion passed by the Parliament on 08th June 2023, the Parliamentary Communications Department said in a statement.

This Select Committee has been appointed by Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena under the Chairmanship of Minister of Public Security Tiran Allas, with other 11 members of parliament. The Assistant Secretary General of Parliament Hansa Abeyratne is the Secretary to the said Select Committee.

Organizations who are desirous to submit their proposals and views on the mechanisms to be implemented in order to Immediately Control and Eradicate the Rapidly Spreading Drug Menace in the Country, may submit their proposals and views to reach the address “The Secretary, The Select Committee of Parliament, Parliament of Sri Lanka, Sri Jayawardenepura Kotte” or via e-mail: legis_com@parliament.lk. 

The relevant views and proposals must be submitted on or before October 12, 2023, the statement added.

If the Committee is desirous of taking oral evidence from those who make representations, the relevant parties along with documents will be called upon to appear before the Committees in due course, it added.

