56-year-old attacked to death by private security officer

September 16, 2023   12:13 pm

A 56-year-old has been attacked to death with a sharp weapon in the Manikkumbura area of the Katugastota Police Division this morning (16).

Police stated that the victim, who had been living at his house in the Manikkumbura area by himself, as his wife is overseas, was attacked to death by a private security officer deployed for the security of his own house.

The deceased had been pronounced dead at the scene, the police said, adding that the motive behind the murder has not been revealed yet.

The suspect was identified as a 33-year-old resident of the Muruthalawa area in Peradeniya.

However, he had been apprehended by the local residents while trying to jump into the Mahaweli River along with the machete used in the crime, and was later handed over to the police.

Remains of the deceased have been placed at the scene of the incident under police security for the magistrate’s inquest, while Katugastota Police are carrying out further investigations regarding the incident.

