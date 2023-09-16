Woman arrested with cigarettes worth Rs. 1.7 million at BIA

Woman arrested with cigarettes worth Rs. 1.7 million at BIA

September 16, 2023   01:25 pm

The officers of the Police Narcotics Bureau at the Bandaranaike International Airport in Katunayake have arrested a Sri Lankan woman who had allegedly attempted to smuggle a stock of cigarettes into the country.

Police have taken custody of a total of 17,000 sticks of cigarettes which were in the possession of the passenger who had arrived from Dubai.

Police said that the estimated value of the stock of cigarettes is around Rs. 1.7 million.

The arrested woman has been identified as a 55-year-old resident of the Puttalam area.

