70-year-old arrested with over 1kg of Ice in Jaffna

September 16, 2023   03:43 pm

The Police Special Task Force (STF) has reportedly arrested a 70-year-old person who was in possession of over 01 kilogramme of ‘ice’ drugs also known as crystal methamphetamine in Jaffna.

Police said that the stock of drugs, weighing approximately 01 kilogramme and 40 grams, is estimated to be worth around Rs. 10 million.

Police have also taken into custody a van used to transport the drugs, along with the suspect.

The operation was carried out based on information received by the officers of the Jaffna Police Special Task Force.

The suspect has been identified as a resident of the Valvettithurai area in Jaffna, according to police.

The suspect is to be produced before the court today while Jaffna Police is conducting further investigations.

