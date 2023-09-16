Korea will recruit more skilled Sri Lankan workers  South Korean minister

September 16, 2023   03:53 pm

Minister of Labour & Employment of the Republic of Korea, Mr. Lee Jung-Sik says South Korea has doubled the recruitment of Sri Lankan employees this year and it will be further increased by giving more opportunities to skilled workers with knowledge of Korean language.

He said this when he called on Prime Minister Dinesh Gunawardena at the Temple Trees recently, with a delegation of senior officials and Korean Ambassador Miyon Lee, the PM’s Office reported.

The Prime Minister thanked the Korean Government for generous development assistance for several sectors including health, agriculture, education and Information Technology. Thanking the Minister for his plan to recruit more Sri Lankan workers, the Prime Minister urged further assistance for youth skill development programmes and teaching of Korean language.

Minister Lee Jung-Sik, said his government would consider those proposals favourably and he plans to visit some of the Sri Lankan institutions and universities where Korean language is taught during his current visit.
 
“Sri Lanka, indeed, is the Pearl of Indian Ocean and you have tremendous potential to attract tourists,” the Korean Minister said and added that Korean investors should increase investments in the hospitality sector in Sri Lanka.

State Ministers Janaka Wakkumbura and Ashoka Priyantha, MP Yadamini Gunawardena, Ambassador of Korea Lee Miyon, Additional Secretary to the Prime Minister, Mahinda Gunaratne, Director General of Korea Labour Ministry, Kim Eunchul and senior officials were also present on this occasion.

