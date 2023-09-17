Several spells of showers expected in parts of the country

The Department of Meteorology says several spells of showers may occur in Western and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in Galle and Matara districts.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in Eastern, Uva and Central provinces, and in Polonnaruwa and Mullaitivu district during the evening or night.

A few showers may occur in Puttalam and Hambantota districts.

General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.