President arrives in New York to attend 78th UN General Assembly

September 17, 2023   08:06 am

Following his participation in the “G77 and China” Summit in Cuba, President Ranil Wickremesinghe arrived in New York earlier today, to attend the 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly in the United States of America.

This session, themed “Rebuilding trust and reigniting global solidarity: Accelerating action on the 2030 Agenda and its Sustainable Development Goals towards peace, prosperity, progress and sustainability for all” is scheduled to take place from September 18 to 21.

President Ranil Wickremesinghe is slated to address the session on September 21, where he will deliver a special speech, according to the PMD. 

Furthermore, the President will actively participate in the 2023 Sustainable Development Goals Summit, where global leaders will outline strategies for transformative and accelerated actions towards 2030, the statement said.

Additionally, President Wickremesinghe has been invited to deliver the keynote speech at the Indo-Pacific Island Dialogue for Maritime Nations. In parallel, he has scheduled bilateral discussions with several state leaders participating in the conference, the PMD reported.

