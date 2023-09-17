Plane crash in Brazils Amazon state leaves 14 dead

September 17, 2023   08:26 am

Fourteen people were killed Saturday when a plane crashed in the Brazilian Amazon while attempting to land in stormy weather in the popular tourist town of Barcelos, the incident fatal for all aboard, officials said.

The small plane’s pilot was approaching the town in heavy rain, with low visibility, and appeared to inadvertently start his landing mid-runway, Amazonas state security secretary Vinicius Almeida told a news conference.

The plane ran out of landing strip and crashed, killing all 12 passengers and two crew, he said.

Initial investigations indicated the passengers were all Brazilian men traveling to the region for sport fishing, the state government said in a statement.

“Our teams have been on the ground responding since the moment of the crash to provide the necessary support,” Governor Wilson Lima wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

“My solidarity and prayers to the victims’ family and friends.”

Media reports showed the small white plane belly-down on a dirt track, its front end crumpled into the dense vegetation to the side.

The plane was an EMB-110, a twin-engine turboprop manufactured by Brazilian aircraft-maker Embraer.

The plane was on its way from the state capital, Manaus, to Barcelos, about a 90-minute flight.

Officials said two aircraft approaching Barcelos around the same time had to turn back to Manaus because of the weather.

The Brazilian air force and police will investigate the crash, authorities said.

Initial news reports had said US nationals were believed to be on the plane, but Amazonas officials said preliminary investigations indicated all the victims were Brazilian.

- Sport fishing paradise -

Officials said the victims’ bodies would be taken to the state capital Sunday to be identified.

Traveling sooner was impossible as take-offs and landings at night are not permitted in the region, they said.

“An air force aircraft will leave Manaus tomorrow around 5:00 am” with investigators and emergency officials, said Almeida.

“The expectation is that tomorrow we’ll be able to bring the bodies to Manaus and immediately take them for forensics and then release them to the families.”

Located on the Rio Negro, an Amazon tributary, Barcelos is bordered by several national parks and other protected areas.

This is peak season for fishing in the region, a popular spot for catching tropical river species such as the “tucunare,” or peacock bass.

Source: AFP

--Agencies

