Police recover T-56 firearm after questioning Ganemulla Sanjeewa

Police have recovered a T-56 assault rifle through information provided by notorious underworld figure and drug trafficker Sanjeewa Kumara alias ‘Ganemulla Sanjeewa’ during his interrogations, the police said.

Notorious criminal ‘Ganemulla Sanjeewa’ was arrested by officers of the Department of Immigration and Emigration at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) in Katunayake, upon his arrival from Nepal on Wednesday (13 Sep.), while the police had been granted a 90-day detention order under the Prevention of Terrorism Act (PTA) to question the underworld figure.

He reportedly had a forged passport in his possession at the time of the arrest, along with personal details of a female believed to be a resident of the Dematagoda area, police revealed .

‘Ganemulla Sanjeewa’, who is believed to have illegally entered India by boat, had reportedly later fled to Nepal, and subsequently returned to Sri Lanka upon the issuance of an Interpol ‘Red Warrant’ for his arrest.