Sri Lanka holds series of tourism roadshows in Pakistan

Sri Lanka holds series of tourism roadshows in Pakistan

September 17, 2023   10:29 am

To attract tourists from Pakistan, Sri Lanka Convention Bureau (SLCB) in association with Consulate General of Sri Lanka Karachi held a series of tourism roadshows that concluded in Karachi.

According to a SLCB official, the purpose of this roadshow was to reach out to potential tourists in Pakistan, which was one of the potential source markets, and thus they held the roadshow in Karachi, Islamabad and Lahore.

During the roadshows, they made an effort to promote a myriad of tourism experiences in Sri Lanka while focusing on converting potential travellers to make booking. It also highlighted the positive message that Sri Lanka is open for leisure, business and MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences and Exhibitions) tourism.

The target audience at these roadshows were the people who have the ability to communicate the message that Sri Lanka is not only one of the most beautiful countries with an amazing range of destinations and products, but is also safe and secure.

Source: Business Recorder

--Agencies

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Sri Lanka's economy contracts by 3.1% in second quarter of 2023 (English)

Sri Lanka's economy contracts by 3.1% in second quarter of 2023 (English)

New CBSL Act strictly controls money printing  Finance State Minister (English)

New CBSL Act strictly controls money printing  Finance State Minister (English)

Sri Lanka's economy will be driven by private sector in future - Shehan Semasinghe (English)

Sri Lanka's economy will be driven by private sector in future - Shehan Semasinghe (English)

President Ranil Wickremesinghe addresses G77 Summit in Cuba (English)

President Ranil Wickremesinghe addresses G77 Summit in Cuba (English)

NEWS IN BRIEF | PRIME TIME | 2023.09.16

NEWS IN BRIEF | PRIME TIME | 2023.09.16

Potato farmers in Welimada suffer without a proper price for harvest

Potato farmers in Welimada suffer without a proper price for harvest

Sri Lankas economy contracts by 3.1% in second quarter of 2023

Sri Lankas economy contracts by 3.1% in second quarter of 2023