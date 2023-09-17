Body of youth who went missing found after several days

The body of a young man who went missing a few days ago has been discovered in a coconut grove in the Puthukkudiyiruppu area in Mullaitivu.

Police stated a complaint was received that the person in question had gone missing since Wednesday (Sep 13).

The deceased 27-year-old, Rasalingam Sudarshan, is a resident of Kombavil in Puthukkudiyiruppu, according to police.

The remains of the deceased have been sent to the mortuary of Mullaitivu Hospital for post-mortem examination following the magistrate’s inquest, police said.

The cause of the death has not been revealed yet, and the Puthukkudiyiruppu Police are conducting further investigations into the incident.