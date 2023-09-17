Six-year-old girl dies in shooting near Maligakanda court

Six-year-old girl dies in shooting near Maligakanda court

September 17, 2023   05:22 pm

A child and her father have been injured after two unidentified men on a motorcycle opened fire at a three-wheeler near the Maligakanda Magistrate’s Court this evening (Sep 17).

The assailants, who had arrived on a motorcycle, had shot at the three-wheeler before fleeing the scene, police said.

The two including the child, who were injured in the incident, have been admitted to Colombo National Hospital for treatment, while Maradana Police are conducting further investigations regarding the shooting.

UPDATE: 

The 06-year-old girl, who was injured in the shooting incident that took place near the Maligakanda Magistrate’s Court this evening, has succumbed to injuries after being admitted to the Colombo National Hospital, while her father is in critical condition, the police said.

However, the police also mentioned that it is suspected that the father of the deceased child was targeted by the shooters.

Furthermore, police revealed that he is the main suspect in an incident of attacking a person to death with a sharp weapon in the Kotahena area in November, last year.

They had been shot at, while leaving the Maligakanda Magistrate’s Court premises at around 3.00 p.m. this evening, following participation in court proceedings related to a case, according to police.

The injured individual, his daughter and wife had been travelling in the three-wheeler at the time of the incident.

The Colombo Crimes Division (CCD) together with several other investigation teams have launched an investigation regarding the shooting.

