WHO chief pushes China for full access to determine COVIDs origins: Reports

WHO chief pushes China for full access to determine COVIDs origins: Reports

September 17, 2023   09:07 pm

The chief of the World Health Organization urged Beijing to offer more information on the origins of COVID-19 and is ready to send a second team to probe the matter, the Financial Times reported on Sunday.

“We’re pressing China to give full access, and we are asking countries to raise it during their bilateral meetings — to urge Beijing to co-operate,” WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told the newspaper.

The WHO chief’s comments come as health authorities and pharmaceutical companies across the world have been racing to update vaccines to combat newer emerging coronavirus variants.

Ghebreyesus has for long been pressing China to share its information about the origins of COVID-19, saying that until that happened all hypotheses remained on the table.

The virus was first identified in the Chinese city of Wuhan in December 2019, with many suspecting it spread in a live animal market before fanning out around the world and killing nearly 7 million people.

Source – Reuters
--Agencies

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Sajith asks the govt. to reveal truth behind Easter Sunday terror attack

Sajith asks the govt. to reveal truth behind Easter Sunday terror attack

Sajith asks the govt. to reveal truth behind Easter Sunday terror attack

President Ranil to address 78th UN General Assembly on Thursday

President Ranil to address 78th UN General Assembly on Thursday

Police STF recovers explosives and ammo left near Victoria Reservoir

Police STF recovers explosives and ammo left near Victoria Reservoir

Six-year-old girl dies in shooting near Maligakanda court

Six-year-old girl dies in shooting near Maligakanda court

NEWS IN BRIEF | PRIME TIME |2023.09.17

NEWS IN BRIEF | PRIME TIME |2023.09.17

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Headlines of the Ada Derana 6.55pm News Bulletine - 2023.09.17 6.55

Headlines of the Ada Derana 6.55pm News Bulletine - 2023.09.17 6.55

NEWS IN BRIEF | MIDDAY PRIME TIME |2023.09.17

NEWS IN BRIEF | MIDDAY PRIME TIME |2023.09.17