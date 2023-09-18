Fairly heavy rainfall above 50mm likely today

Showers or thundershowers may occur at times in Western, Sabaragamuwa and Northern provinces and in Galle, Matara and Puttalam districts, the Meteorology Department said in its weather forecast today (Sept. 18).

Meanwhile, fairly heavy showers above 50mm are likely in some places.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in Eastern, Uva, Central and North-Central provinces, and in Hambantota District during the evening or night.

The general public is advised to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Sea areas:

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Hambantota via Colombo, Galle and Matara and in the sea areas off the coast extending from Mannar to Kankesanthurai.

Winds will be south-westerly and speed will be 25-35 kmph.

Wind speed can increase up to 50-55 kmph at times in the sea areas off the coast extending from Chilaw to Kankesanthurai via Mannar and from Hambantota to Batticaloa via Pottuvil.

The sea areas off the coast extending from Chilaw to Kankesanthurai via Mannar and from Hambantota to Batticaloa via Pottuvil will be rough at times.

Temporarily strong gusty winds and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.