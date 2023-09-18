Probes into shooting that targeted Uddika Premaratne handed over to CID

September 18, 2023   09:29 am

Investigations into the shooting incident that targeted MP Uddika Premaratne have been handed over to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) with immediate effect.

Police Media Division said the decision was taken on the instructions of Inspector-General of Police (IGP) C.D. Wickramaratne.

At around 10:35 p.m. on Sunday night (Sept. 17), a group of unidentified gunmen had opened fire at the Premaratne’s car soon after he returned to his residence in Anuradhapura. The parliamentarian had managed to escape unharmed.

The perpetrators, who had arrived in a car, had targeted the parliamentarian who was walking towards his home after parking his vehicle.

The left rear door glass of Premaratne’s car was damaged in the shooting incident for which the gunmen are believed to have used a pistol.

Anuradhapura police initiated investigations soon after the incident was reported and Special Task Force (STF) personnel were deployed to beef up the security near the MP’s house.

