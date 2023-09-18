Strict laws to be introduced against disclosing intimate content without consent

In a bid to prevent sexual harassment, Sri Lanka is taking steps to introduce new laws so that strict punishments can be imposed on individuals who share intimate photos and videos on social media without consent.

Reportedly, Minister of Public Security Tiran Alas has presented a memorandum on the proposed bill containing related laws to the Cabinet of Ministers.

The new laws are being prepared to prevent the non-consensual dissemination of intimate photos or video clips of ex-partners through social media with the intention of intimidating and causing distress and embarrassment.

Accordingly, a first-time offender will be imprisoned for a term not exceeding five years or a fine not exceeding Rs. 500,000.

Furthermore, a second-time or repeat offender will face imprisonment of 10 years and a fine of up to Rs. 1 million.