UN resident coordinator calls on Minister Kanchana

September 18, 2023   04:04 pm

UN Resident Coordinator to Sri Lanka, Marc-André Franche on Monday morning (Sept. 18) called on Minister of Power & Energy Kanchana Wijesekera.

During the meeting, a wide range of topics including government policies, plans on renewable energy, electricity sector reforms structure, and financial assistance and green financing available for renewable energy were discussed between the two sides.

In addition, implementing a mechanism to assist low-income families to set off electricity costs was also taken up for discussion.

