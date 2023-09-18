New national committee to be established on anti-ragging  State Minister

State Minister of Higher Education Suren Raghavan states that measures have been taken to establish a national anti-ragging committee.

Speaking at a press conference held at the Department of Government Information (DGI) today (18), the state minister emphasized that 36 ragging incidents have been reported within the last 12 months, while 57 students in connection with the incidents have been suspended.

“We held discussions for about 8 months and formed a new National Anti-Ragging Committee by looking at several angles including social, structural, political and management.”

“The government can make laws and establish structural institutions by utilising all available resources. But the final responsibility lies with university lecturers and vice-chancellors”, State Minister Raghavan claimed.

Furthermore, he revealed that “there is sufficient evidence proving that the political parties and supporters, who have embraced acts of violence as their principle and ideology, are still carrying out acts of ragging [within universities]”.

Raghavan also expressed that the President, Prime Minister and also the Minister of Education are committed to bringing a stop to this ‘uncivilized system’.