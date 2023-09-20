Customs officers seize Kush worth over Rs. 16mn

Sri Lanka Customs officers have impounded a stock of Kush cannabis smuggled into the country.

The parcel contained 1kg 98g of Kush cannabis, with an estimated value of Rs. 16.47 million, Customs Director Seevali Arukgoda.

According to him, the parcel had been shipped from Belgium in a container with addressed to a location in Vennappuwa.

The contraband will be handed over to the Police Narcotics Bureau (PNB) for onward investigations.