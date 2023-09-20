Maligawatta shooting victim dies after days of hospital treatment

Maligawatta shooting victim dies after days of hospital treatment

September 20, 2023   09:52 am

A shooting victim who was being treated at the Colombo National Hospital has succumbed to injuries nearly 20 days after he was shot.

The 38-year-old was left needing immediate medical attention after sustaining critical wounds in a shooting incident that took place near the Pensions Department in Maligawatta on September 01.

Two assailants on a motorcycle had opened fire at the victim near his motorcycle repair shop.

A 20-year-old suspect was later arrested by the Colombo Crimes Division (CCD) in connection with the crime.

Meanwhile, the victim was identified as “Maligawatte Pradeep, a relative of a criminal gang member and drug peddler alias “Panchikawate Neville.”

The gang of “Keselwatta Dinuka” was believed to have carried out the shooting as a revenge attack.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Navy commander says measures needed to minimize effects of gray zone activities (English)

Navy commander says measures needed to minimize effects of gray zone activities (English)

Navy commander says measures needed to minimize effects of gray zone activities (English)

13 more MPs to receive compensation for properties destroyed during 2022 unrest

13 more MPs to receive compensation for properties destroyed during 2022 unrest

I'm neither pro-India nor pro-China, I'm pro-Sri Lanka  President Ranil

I'm neither pro-India nor pro-China, I'm pro-Sri Lanka  President Ranil

South Korean president promises to expand job opportunities for Sri Lankan youths

South Korean president promises to expand job opportunities for Sri Lankan youths

Authorities' response to deep sinkhole in middle of road following pipe burst

Authorities' response to deep sinkhole in middle of road following pipe burst

Six injured after bus collides with bowser in Badalkumbura (English)

Six injured after bus collides with bowser in Badalkumbura (English)

South Korea pledges support for President Ranil's economic recovery plan (English)

South Korea pledges support for President Ranil's economic recovery plan (English)

'I am not pro-Indian or pro-Chinese; I am pro-Sri Lankan'  President Ranil (English)

'I am not pro-Indian or pro-Chinese; I am pro-Sri Lankan'  President Ranil (English)