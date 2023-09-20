Maligawatta shooting victim dies after days of hospital treatment

A shooting victim who was being treated at the Colombo National Hospital has succumbed to injuries nearly 20 days after he was shot.

The 38-year-old was left needing immediate medical attention after sustaining critical wounds in a shooting incident that took place near the Pensions Department in Maligawatta on September 01.

Two assailants on a motorcycle had opened fire at the victim near his motorcycle repair shop.

A 20-year-old suspect was later arrested by the Colombo Crimes Division (CCD) in connection with the crime.

Meanwhile, the victim was identified as “Maligawatte Pradeep, a relative of a criminal gang member and drug peddler alias “Panchikawate Neville.”

The gang of “Keselwatta Dinuka” was believed to have carried out the shooting as a revenge attack.