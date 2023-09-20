Payments made to over 110,000 more Aswesuma beneficiaries

September 20, 2023   11:01 am

As another phase of “Aswesuma” benefit payments, the government has paid Rs. 799.5 million to 113,713 beneficiaries for the month of July.

State Minister of Finance Shehan Semasinghe said the banks will duly credit the funds to beneficiary accounts.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), he mentioned that 1,162,245 beneficiaries in total have been paid Rs. 7,278 million as of today (Sept. 20).

Upon completion of surveys related to appeals and objections, payments are planned to be made to all beneficiaries.

