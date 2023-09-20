Lanka Sathosa slashes prices of six essential food items
September 20, 2023 12:42 pm
Lanka Sathosa, on Wednesday (20 Sep.), reduced the prices of six essential food items.
Issuing a release, the state-owned corporation stated that the relevant price reduction will be in effect from today.
Accordingly, the prices of the following goods have been reduced:
• Soya meat - Rs.580 per kilogram (reduced by Rs.45)
• Local Potatoes - Rs.290 per kilogram (reduced by Rs.40)
• Thai sprats - Rs.1,100 per kilogram (reduced by Rs.30)
• Garlic – Rs.620 per kilogram (reduced by Rs.30)
• Big onions – Rs.195 per kilogram (reduced by Rs.15)
• Red lentils – Rs. 299 per kilogram (reduced by Rs.06)