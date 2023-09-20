Lanka Sathosa slashes prices of six essential food items

Lanka Sathosa slashes prices of six essential food items

September 20, 2023   12:42 pm

Lanka Sathosa, on Wednesday (20 Sep.), reduced the prices of six essential food items.

Issuing a release, the state-owned corporation stated that the relevant price reduction will be in effect from today.

Accordingly, the prices of the following goods have been reduced:
• Soya meat - Rs.580 per kilogram  (reduced by Rs.45) 
• Local Potatoes - Rs.290 per kilogram  (reduced by Rs.40)
• Thai sprats -  Rs.1,100 per kilogram (reduced by Rs.30)
• Garlic – Rs.620 per kilogram  (reduced by Rs.30)
• Big onions – Rs.195 per kilogram  (reduced by Rs.15)
• Red lentils – Rs. 299 per kilogram (reduced by Rs.06)

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Navy commander says measures needed to minimize effects of gray zone activities (English)

Navy commander says measures needed to minimize effects of gray zone activities (English)

13 more MPs to receive compensation for properties destroyed during 2022 unrest

13 more MPs to receive compensation for properties destroyed during 2022 unrest

I'm neither pro-India nor pro-China, I'm pro-Sri Lanka  President Ranil

I'm neither pro-India nor pro-China, I'm pro-Sri Lanka  President Ranil

South Korean president promises to expand job opportunities for Sri Lankan youths

South Korean president promises to expand job opportunities for Sri Lankan youths

Authorities' response to deep sinkhole in middle of road following pipe burst

Authorities' response to deep sinkhole in middle of road following pipe burst

Six injured after bus collides with bowser in Badalkumbura (English)

Six injured after bus collides with bowser in Badalkumbura (English)

South Korea pledges support for President Ranil's economic recovery plan (English)

South Korea pledges support for President Ranil's economic recovery plan (English)