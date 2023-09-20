Lanka Sathosa slashes prices of six essential food items

Lanka Sathosa, on Wednesday (20 Sep.), reduced the prices of six essential food items.

Issuing a release, the state-owned corporation stated that the relevant price reduction will be in effect from today.

Accordingly, the prices of the following goods have been reduced:

• Soya meat - Rs.580 per kilogram (reduced by Rs.45)

• Local Potatoes - Rs.290 per kilogram (reduced by Rs.40)

• Thai sprats - Rs.1,100 per kilogram (reduced by Rs.30)

• Garlic – Rs.620 per kilogram (reduced by Rs.30)

• Big onions – Rs.195 per kilogram (reduced by Rs.15)

• Red lentils – Rs. 299 per kilogram (reduced by Rs.06)