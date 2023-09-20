Plans underway to recruit increased number of specialist doctor trainees

Acting Deputy Director General of Health Services (DGHS) Dr. G. Wijesuriya has revealed that measures are underway to increase the number of trainee specialist doctors.

“Instructions have been given to increase the number of specialist doctor trainees. It takes around five years to train a specialist doctor. Thus, within five years, I am certain that this problem [the shortage of doctors] will be resolved, as we are recruiting an increased number of trainees now”, he said in this regard.

Speaking in this regard, Dr. Wijesuriya further revealed that several doctors who have gone abroad for training are likely to return within an year, explaining that this too, would resolve the issues pertaining to Sri Lanka’s shortage of doctors, to a certain extent.

