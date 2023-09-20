Dasun to remain Captain for 2023 World Cup

Dasun to remain Captain for 2023 World Cup

September 20, 2023   04:40 pm

Dasun Shanaka will remain as the Captain of the Sri Lanka ODI squad for the upcoming ICC Cricket World Cup 2023, sources confirmed to Ada Derana.

Accordingly, it has been confirmed that despite recent claims made on social media platforms, no changes will be made to the captaincy before the tournament.

There had been widespread speculation, especially on social media, about the skipper stepping down from the captaincy in the aftermath of Sri Lanka’s humiliating 10-wicket defeat at hands of India in the rather one-sided Asia Cup final on Sunday (17 Sep.) in Colombo.

