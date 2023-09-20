Iranian President accepts invite to visit Sri Lanka during talks with President Ranil

President Ranil Wickremesinghe met with his Iranian counterpart Dr. Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi, a short while ago (20 Sep.), the President’s Media Division (PMD) reported.

The duo met on the sidelines of the ongoing 78th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) session, and engaged in cordial discussions.

Dr. Raisi also accepted President Wickremesinghe’s invitation to visit Sri Lanka in the near future, according to the PMD.