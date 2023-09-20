Iranian President accepts invite to visit Sri Lanka during talks with President Ranil

Iranian President accepts invite to visit Sri Lanka during talks with President Ranil

September 20, 2023   07:15 pm

President Ranil Wickremesinghe met with his Iranian counterpart Dr. Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi, a short while ago (20 Sep.), the President’s Media Division (PMD) reported.

The duo met on the sidelines of the ongoing 78th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) session, and engaged in cordial discussions.

Dr. Raisi also accepted President Wickremesinghe’s invitation to visit Sri Lanka in the near future, according to the PMD.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Headlines of the Ada Derana 6.55pm News Bulletine - 2023.09.20

Headlines of the Ada Derana 6.55pm News Bulletine - 2023.09.20

Covid pandemic stagnated economic growth, leading to bankruptcies: President at SDG Summit 2023

Covid pandemic stagnated economic growth, leading to bankruptcies: President at SDG Summit 2023

COPE alleges Sri Lanka Tea Board failed to comply with certain Cabinet decisions

COPE alleges Sri Lanka Tea Board failed to comply with certain Cabinet decisions

Trade unions go to IMF office in Sri Lanka demanding amendments to PAYE tax

Trade unions go to IMF office in Sri Lanka demanding amendments to PAYE tax

President Ranil meets Bangladeshi PM and USAID Administrator on sidelines of UNGA session

President Ranil meets Bangladeshi PM and USAID Administrator on sidelines of UNGA session

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Navy commander says measures needed to minimize effects of gray zone activities (English)

Navy commander says measures needed to minimize effects of gray zone activities (English)