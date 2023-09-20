Foreign Minister Sabry commends GDI during meeting in New York

Minister of Foreign Affairs Ali Sabry recently praised the Global Development Initiative (GDI), claiming that when the member states of the UN are contemplating as to what new strategies must be adopted to win the game in the second half, the GDI lends fresh impetus to the implementation of the 2030 Agenda.

Participating in the GDI Cooperation Outcomes high-level meeting held on 19 September 2023 in New York, Minsiter Sabry commended the tangible results and benefits delivered, over the last 2 years, through this Chinese initiative, that complements efforts to achieve the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development by revitalizing global development partnerships, and promoting stronger, greener and healthier global development.

The meeting, themed “DGI for SDGs: Action and Progress”, was chaired by the Vice President of China Han Zheng, and was held on the sidelines of the 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

Foreign Minister Sabry further stated that the GDI has laid the foundation for certain core principles: staying committed to development as a priority; to a people-centered approach; to benefits for all and to leave no country and no one behind; to innovation-driven development; to harmony between humans and nature; and to results-oriented actions. He also appreciated the continuous assistance extended to Sri Lanka in renewable energy and food security under the GDI.

The GDI had been proposed by President Xi Jinping during the UN General Assembly in 2021. It aims to build a global community of development, giving priority to development and people, and seeks to expedite the implementation of the UN’s 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development. Over the past 2 years, more than 100 countries and international organizations, including the United Nations, have supported the GDI, and more than 60 countries, including Sri Lanka have joined the Group of Friends of the Global Development Initiative.