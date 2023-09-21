Two-day adjournment debate on Easter attacks and national security begins today

The two-day adjournment debate on the Easter Sunday attacks and National Security at Present is scheduled to begin this morning (Sept. 21).

Chaired by Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena, the parliamentary session will commence at 9:30 a.m. today.

The adjournment debate, moved by the opposition, will continue until 5:00 p.m.

Speaking in this regard, SLPP MP S.M. Chandrasena said the opposition is attempting to reap political benefits from the Easter attacks.

Meanwhile, MP Nalaka Godahewa said future action should be taken pursuant to the investigations on the devastating terror attacks that have been carried out thus far.

The parliamentary debate on 2019 Easter comes weeks after the controversial documentary titled ‘Sri Lanka’s Easter Bombings’ aired by the British television network Channel 4, in which startling accusations were made. It was based on the testimonies of high-placed whistleblowers who alleged that senior governmental officials were complicit in this heinous act.

Against this backdrop, President Ranil Wickremesinghe, on September 15, appointed a three-member committee to investigate the allegations in the documentary. The panel, chaired by retired Supreme Court Justice S.I. Imam, consists of retired Air Force Commander A.C.M. Jayalath Weerakkody and President’s Counsel Harsha A.J. Soza, PC.