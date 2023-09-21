President Ranil and Commonwealth chief discuss climate financing and diaspora engagement

In a significant diplomatic meeting held on Wednesday (Sept. 20) on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York, the Secretary General of the Commonwealth has engaged in a productive discussion with President Ranil Wickremesinghe.

The discussions between Baroness Patricia Scotland and President Wickremesinghe have revolved around crucial aspects of the ongoing cooperation between Sri Lanka and the Commonwealth Secretariat, the President’s Media Division (PMD) said.

They also delved into the implementation of decisions made by leaders during the 2022 Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) in Rwanda.

A key focal point of their exchange was the pressing issue of climate change and the challenges associated with climate financing, especially for developing nations.

This discussion gains particular significance in the context of the upcoming 28th Conference of the Parties (COP28) related to climate change.

President Wickremesinghe expressed his commitment to taking a lead role in aligning the efforts of the Commonwealth member states in formulating a unified stance on these critical matters.

Furthermore, Secretary General Scotland briefed the Sri Lankan leader on the progress of the Marlborough House Dialogue, an initiative aimed at engaging with the diaspora community. This dialogue seeks to foster connections and collaboration with Sri Lanka’s global diaspora for mutual benefit.

Notably, the meeting was attended by Foreign Minister Ali Sabry, President’s Secretary Saman Ekanayake, UN Permanent Representative Mohan Peiris, President’s Advisor Dinesh Weerakkody and senior officials from both Sri Lanka and the Commonwealth Secretariat, who emphasized the collective commitment to further strengthen ties and cooperation between Sri Lanka and the Commonwealth on these vital issues.