Public warned of vehicles displaying Presidential Secretariat name boards

September 21, 2023   11:57 am

All officers and drivers of the Presidential Secretariat have been notified not to display the Presidential Secretariat name board on their vehicles, the President’s Media Division (PMD) revealed.

Accordingly, the relevant notice was issued by the Acting Secretary to the President.

Thus, the PMD urged the public to be vigilant in this regard, emphasizing that any vehicles displaying such name boards are not affiliated with the Presidential Secretariat, and are impersonators trying to deceive the public.

