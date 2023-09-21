Two arrested in Ja-Ela with drugs, ammo and forged official seals

September 21, 2023   12:24 pm

Police Special Task Force (STF) has arrested two individuals who were in possession of ‘Ice’ (crystal methamphetamine), multiple rounds of live ammunition, forged seals and fake National Identity Cards (NICs) near Ja-Ela Police Station.

The apprehension was made based on a tip-off received by the Intelligence Unit of Police STF last evening (20) when the suspects were preparing to hand over the drugs to another person.

The officers have seized 02 grams of ‘Ice’, 05 boxes containing 250 rounds of 9mm live ammunition, 03 fake NICs, 15 forged official seals of both government and private sector institutions and an electronic scale from the possession of one of the arrested suspects. In addition, 10 grams of ‘Ice’ were found on the other suspect, the police said.

The two suspects, aged 31, have been identified as the residents of Ganemulla and Polonnaruwa areas, according to police.

Police revealed that the arrestees are close associates of the notorious criminal figure and drug dealer Manjula Prasad Hemantha alias “Petta Manju”, who is currently hiding in overseas, and are active members of his drug syndicate.

Accordingly, the two suspects, along with the impounded contraband, have been handed over to the Police Narcotics Bureau for further investigations, the police said further.

