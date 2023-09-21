Court issues injunction over Maithripalas letter to Dayasiri

Court issues injunction over Maithripalas letter to Dayasiri

September 21, 2023   01:45 pm

The Colombo District Court has issued an interim injunction preventing the implementation of a letter issued by the chairman of the Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP), former President Maithripala Sirisena to Dayasiri Jayasekara, who was recently ousted as the party’s General Secretary.

The injunction order was issued by Colombo District Judge Sandun Vithana this morning (21), after considering a complaint filed by Dayasiri Jayasekara.

There, the attorneys who appeared on behalf of the former SLFP general secretary told the court that the party’s chairman Maithripala Sirisena had directed a letter on Monday (Sept. 18), which mentioned that a disciplinary inquiry would be conducted against Jayasekara and asking him for excuses.

However, Jayasekara mentioned that, pursuant to the SLFP’s constitution, the party chairman has no authority to issue such letter asking for excuses.

The Colombo District Judge, who considered all submissions presented, issued this injunction to be in effect until October 05, 2023.

