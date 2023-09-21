US announces commitment of $19mn in additional funds for Sri Lanka

US announces commitment of $19mn in additional funds for Sri Lanka

September 21, 2023   03:09 pm

The United States announced the commitment of more than US $19 million in additional funds to further the development of Sri Lanka, in a ceremony at the Sri Lanka Ministry of Finance.

The U.S. $19.23 million (Rs 6.2 billion) is obligated through the Development Objective Grant Agreement between the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) and the government of Sri Lanka. This development assistance will support economic growth and democratic governance activities and demonstrates the ongoing U.S. commitment to its partnership with Sri Lanka and in building lasting people-to-people ties, the U.S. Embassy in Colombo said.

The signing was commemorated yesterday (20) in a ceremony with Mission Director Grau and Mr. K M Mahinda Siriwardana, Secretary to the Treasury, Ministry of Finance Sri Lanka.

“This investment demonstrates the United States’ ongoing commitment to our partnership with Sri Lanka and our steadfast support to the people of this stunning, opportunity-filled country, as USAID Administrator Samantha Power and H.E. President Wickremesinghe discussed in New York,” said Gabriel Grau, USAID Sri Lanka and Maldives Mission Director. “With these funds we’ll continue to work with the government of Sri Lanka to improve economic growth and democratic governance and advocate for vulnerable populations.”

“The people of Sri Lanka appreciate the continued close collaboration and the very cordial partnership and support extended by the Government of the United States of America to Sri Lanka,” said Secretary Siriwardana. “This grant will reinforce the government’s efforts to strengthen a democratic, prosperous, and resilient Sri Lanka.”

The United States has provided more than $2 billion (nearly Rs720 billion) in assistance to Sri Lanka since 1956, according to the U.S. Embassy in Colombo.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

13-year-old boy killed after being hit by an excavator

13-year-old boy killed after being hit by an excavator

13-year-old boy killed after being hit by an excavator

' There will always be some party against our solutions' - Agriculture Minister

' There will always be some party against our solutions' - Agriculture Minister

President Ranil highlights challenges faced by middle-income countries at SDG Summit

President Ranil highlights challenges faced by middle-income countries at SDG Summit

Dates for 2023 A/L exam to be revised?

Dates for 2023 A/L exam to be revised?

NEWS IN BRIEF | MIDDAY PRIME TIME | 2023.09.21

NEWS IN BRIEF | MIDDAY PRIME TIME | 2023.09.21

Two killed, two injured in drive-by shooting in Avissawella

Two killed, two injured in drive-by shooting in Avissawella

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Trade unions threaten strict action if IMF fails to consider amending PAYE tax policy (English)

Trade unions threaten strict action if IMF fails to consider amending PAYE tax policy (English)