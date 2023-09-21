Monk arrested over allegations of child sexual abuse

A saffron-robed monk was arrested by the Ehetuwewa Police over allegations of sexually assaulting a 13-year-old boy.

The suspect, believed to be a monk at the Bogaswewa Raja Maha Viharaya, had reportedly subjected a boy, who was also staying at the temple, to serious sexual abuse, as per information received by the National Child Protection Authority (NCPA).

The NCPA had subsequently informed the Ehetuwewa Police of the matter, following which investigations were launched, and the suspect was arrested.

The victimised boy is currently at the Kurunegala Teaching Hospital for the required medical examinations, according to police.