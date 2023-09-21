Monk arrested over allegations of child sexual abuse

Monk arrested over allegations of child sexual abuse

September 21, 2023   03:11 pm

A saffron-robed monk was arrested by the Ehetuwewa Police over allegations of sexually assaulting a 13-year-old boy.

The suspect, believed to be a monk at the Bogaswewa Raja Maha Viharaya, had reportedly subjected a boy, who was also staying at the temple, to serious sexual abuse, as per information received by the National Child Protection Authority (NCPA).

The NCPA had subsequently informed the Ehetuwewa Police of the matter, following which investigations were launched, and the suspect was arrested.

The victimised boy is currently at the Kurunegala Teaching Hospital for the required medical examinations, according to police.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

13-year-old boy killed after being hit by an excavator

13-year-old boy killed after being hit by an excavator

13-year-old boy killed after being hit by an excavator

' There will always be some party against our solutions' - Agriculture Minister

' There will always be some party against our solutions' - Agriculture Minister

President Ranil highlights challenges faced by middle-income countries at SDG Summit

President Ranil highlights challenges faced by middle-income countries at SDG Summit

Dates for 2023 A/L exam to be revised?

Dates for 2023 A/L exam to be revised?

NEWS IN BRIEF | MIDDAY PRIME TIME | 2023.09.21

NEWS IN BRIEF | MIDDAY PRIME TIME | 2023.09.21

Two killed, two injured in drive-by shooting in Avissawella

Two killed, two injured in drive-by shooting in Avissawella

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Trade unions threaten strict action if IMF fails to consider amending PAYE tax policy (English)

Trade unions threaten strict action if IMF fails to consider amending PAYE tax policy (English)