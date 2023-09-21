Two suspects arrested after youth found dead with limbs tied

Two suspects arrested after youth found dead with limbs tied

September 21, 2023   04:11 pm

Two suspects have been arrested in connection with the murder of a youth, who was recently found dead in Rathgama with his limbs tied.

The 27-year-old’s body was recovered in the vicinity of a crematorium in Kirimetiya, Rathgama on Monday (Sept. 18).

It was reported that the youth had met up with a group of friends and consumed alcohol at a restaurant in Katudampe in Peniwatta on September 17. However, he had left the get-together early and had been missing ever since.

The two suspects were arrested in Peniwatta by the officers of Special Task Force (STF) at Rathgama camp, acting on a tip-off.

One of them is believed to be the last person to have called the youth. Reportedly, they both had deleted their call logs.

The suspects have been handed over to Rathgama Police for further investigations.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

13-year-old boy killed after being hit by an excavator

13-year-old boy killed after being hit by an excavator

13-year-old boy killed after being hit by an excavator

' There will always be some party against our solutions' - Agriculture Minister

' There will always be some party against our solutions' - Agriculture Minister

President Ranil highlights challenges faced by middle-income countries at SDG Summit

President Ranil highlights challenges faced by middle-income countries at SDG Summit

Dates for 2023 A/L exam to be revised?

Dates for 2023 A/L exam to be revised?

NEWS IN BRIEF | MIDDAY PRIME TIME | 2023.09.21

NEWS IN BRIEF | MIDDAY PRIME TIME | 2023.09.21

Two killed, two injured in drive-by shooting in Avissawella

Two killed, two injured in drive-by shooting in Avissawella

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Trade unions threaten strict action if IMF fails to consider amending PAYE tax policy (English)

Trade unions threaten strict action if IMF fails to consider amending PAYE tax policy (English)