Two suspects arrested after youth found dead with limbs tied

Two suspects have been arrested in connection with the murder of a youth, who was recently found dead in Rathgama with his limbs tied.

The 27-year-old’s body was recovered in the vicinity of a crematorium in Kirimetiya, Rathgama on Monday (Sept. 18).

It was reported that the youth had met up with a group of friends and consumed alcohol at a restaurant in Katudampe in Peniwatta on September 17. However, he had left the get-together early and had been missing ever since.

The two suspects were arrested in Peniwatta by the officers of Special Task Force (STF) at Rathgama camp, acting on a tip-off.

One of them is believed to be the last person to have called the youth. Reportedly, they both had deleted their call logs.

The suspects have been handed over to Rathgama Police for further investigations.