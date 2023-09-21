Sagala presents main tourism plan for Arugam Bay

The main tourism plan for Arugam Bay was presented by Senior Advisor to the President on National Security and Chief of the Presidential Staff Sagala Ratnayake, during a meeting convened at the Presidential Secretariat to discuss the Arugam Bay Tourism Development Plan.

The Arugam Bay Tourism Development Plan, has the potential to significantly contribute to Sri Lanka’s tourism industry, according to the PMD.

During the discussion, the issues identified in the initial meeting led by President Ranil Wickremesinghe and the steps taken to address them were thoroughly examined.

The focus was on the challenges related to infrastructure development in the area and the obstacles hindering the growth of the tourism sector. Participants from various organizations also discussed how each institution could contribute to finding solutions to these challenges.

During the discussion, Mr. Sagala Ratnayaka presented the main tourism plan for Arugam Bay, prepared by the Urban Development Authority (UDA) while a three-year tourism development plan is also due to be presented before the President for consideration.

The relevant meeting was held under Ratnayake’s chairmanship, and it was also agreed that a follow-up meeting would be held in a month to assess the progress of these initiatives.

Those in attendance included Member of Parliament D. Weerasinghe, IGP C. D. Wickramaratne, Ampara District Secretary Chinthaka Abeywickrama, and heads of relevant organizations.