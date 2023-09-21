Sabry at Asia Cooperation Dialogue urges restoration of regional cooperation

Foreign Affairs Minister Ali Sabry, participating in the 18th Ministerial Meeting of the Asia Cooperation Dialogue (ACD), has underscored that the forum is an important mechanism to restore the cooperation that once existed among the Asian nations.

Addressing the meeting which was held on the sidelines of the 78th UN General Assembly session in New York, Sabry said the ACD’s role and principles as a pan-Asian platform can contribute to regional development and the future of an Asian community.

Minister Sabry attended the meeting at the invitation of Dr. Abdullatif Bin Rashid Al Zayani, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Bahrain, and the current Chair of the ACD.

“We must be proud of the rich, multifaceted heritage that Asia possesses. Indeed, the Asia Cooperation Dialogue is a crucial mechanism for restoring the cooperation that once existed between Asian nations. ACD’s objectives, duties, and principles of the Dialogue as a pan-Asian platform where high-level policymakers can exchange ideas and experiences that will contribute to regional development and the future of an Asian community are extremely pertinent.”

The Sri Lankan foreign minister, commending Bahrain for its ACD leadership over the past two years, extended the fullest support to Iran, the incoming Chair, in promoting the ACD objectives.

The meeting was convened under the theme ‘Post-Pandemic Sustainable Recovery’ and was an opportunity for foreign ministers to review the progress made over the past year in deepening intra-Asian cooperation through the ACD.

The foreign ministers adopted the Bahrain Declaration which focuses on recovering efforts of the ACD as a regional organization following the Covid-19 pandemic, through collaboration.

In this regard, Minister Sabry said,” Sri Lanka is cognizant of the contribution science, technology, and innovation could make to the ACD 2030 Agenda and the need for collaboration to mitigate the effects of global issues such as the Covid pandemic. When the Covid pandemic swept the globe, the value of novel approaches to problem-solving became evident.”

The Dialogue, an intergovernmental organization inaugurated in 2002, aims to consolidate Asian strengths and fortify Asia’s competitiveness by maximizing the diversity and rich resources in Asia.

Senior officials of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Permanent Mission of Sri Lanka to the UN in New York participated in the meeting.