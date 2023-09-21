Navy nabs Kerala cannabis worth over Rs. 132 mn in Negombo

Navy nabs Kerala cannabis worth over Rs. 132 mn in Negombo

September 21, 2023   09:34 pm

The officers of Sri Lanka Navy have apprehended a dinghy loaded with over 400kg of Kerala cannabis in the Mankuliya Lagoon of Negombo today (Sep 21).

During a special search operation conducted by the SLNS Kelani in the Western Naval Command in the Mankuliya Lagoon, naval personnel have spotted a suspicious dinghy in the lagoon and recovered 10 packages of Kerala cannabis concealed in the dinghy.

The consignment of Kerala cannabis weighed to a total of 400 kilograms and 810 grams is estimated to be worth over Rs. 132 million, according to the navy.

The seized consignment of Kerala cannabis and the dinghy have been handed over to the Negombo Excise Station for onward legal action, the navy said.

Finance Ministry instructed to suspend licenses of 07 companies over delayed excise duty payments

Sri Lanka's August consumer price inflation eases to 2.1%

Sri Lankan criminal with Interpol' red notice' arrested in Dubai

Two dead, two others critically injured in shooting at Thalduwa

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Headlines of the Ada Derana 6.55pm News Bulletine - 2023.09.21

13-year-old boy killed after being hit by an excavator

' There will always be some party against our solutions '- Agriculture Minister

