President Ranil meets with US President Joe Biden in New York

President Ranil meets with US President Joe Biden in New York

September 22, 2023   06:26 am

President Ranil Wickremesinghe engaged in a cordial meeting with President Joe Biden of the United States in New York on Thursday (Sept. 20).

This high-profile meeting unfolded amidst a lavish dinner hosted by President Biden, gathering all the heads of state who had participated in the 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly, the President’s Media Division (PMD) said.

The encounter began with a warm welcome from President Joe Biden, who extended his hospitality to President Ranil Wickremesinghe.

The two leaders engaged in a cordial and insightful conversation, touching upon various topics of global importance.

Following their discussions, they joined their fellow heads of state for a group photograph, symbolizing the spirit of international cooperation.

Adding to the diplomatic tableau, President Wickremesinghe, Professor Maithree Wickremesinghe and Mr. and Mrs. Biden posed for a photograph.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Sri Lankas consumer price inflation eases to 2.1% in August (English)

Sri Lankas consumer price inflation eases to 2.1% in August (English)

Sri Lankas consumer price inflation eases to 2.1% in August (English)

President addresses global financial distress at SDG summit (English)

President addresses global financial distress at SDG summit (English)

President pledges Sri Lankas dual approach to climate ambition at UN Climate Summit (English)

President pledges Sri Lankas dual approach to climate ambition at UN Climate Summit (English)

Sagala presents main tourism plan for Arugam Bay (English)

Sagala presents main tourism plan for Arugam Bay (English)

IMF chief commends Sri Lanka' s economic progress during meeting with President Ranil at UNGA

IMF chief commends Sri Lanka' s economic progress during meeting with President Ranil at UNGA

Finance Ministry instructed to suspend licenses of 07 companies over delayed excise duty payments

Finance Ministry instructed to suspend licenses of 07 companies over delayed excise duty payments

Sri Lanka's August consumer price inflation eases to 2.1%

Sri Lanka's August consumer price inflation eases to 2.1%

Sri Lankan criminal with Interpol' red notice' arrested in Dubai

Sri Lankan criminal with Interpol' red notice' arrested in Dubai