Fairly heavy rainfall above 50mm expected today

Fairly heavy rainfall above 50mm expected today

September 22, 2023   08:38 am

Several spells of showers will occur in Western, Sabaragamuwa and North-western provinces and in Galle and Matara districts, the Meteorology Department says in its weather forecast today (Sept. 22).

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in Uva, Central, North-central and Eastern provinces and in Vavuniya and Mullaitivu districts during the evening or night.

Meanwhile, fairly heavy showers above 50mm can be expected at some places.

The members of the public are advised to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Sea areas:

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Hambantota via Colombo, Galle and Matara.

Winds will be south-westerly and speed will be 25-35 kmph.

Wind speed can increase up to 40-50 kmph at times in the sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Kankesanthurai via Mannar and from Hambantota to Pottuvil.

The sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Kankesanthurai via Mannar and from Hambantota to Pottuvil may be fairly rough at times.

Temporarily strong gusty winds and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Sri Lankas consumer price inflation eases to 2.1% in August (English)

Sri Lankas consumer price inflation eases to 2.1% in August (English)

Sri Lankas consumer price inflation eases to 2.1% in August (English)

President addresses global financial distress at SDG summit (English)

President addresses global financial distress at SDG summit (English)

President pledges Sri Lankas dual approach to climate ambition at UN Climate Summit (English)

President pledges Sri Lankas dual approach to climate ambition at UN Climate Summit (English)

Sagala presents main tourism plan for Arugam Bay (English)

Sagala presents main tourism plan for Arugam Bay (English)

IMF chief commends Sri Lanka' s economic progress during meeting with President Ranil at UNGA

IMF chief commends Sri Lanka' s economic progress during meeting with President Ranil at UNGA

Finance Ministry instructed to suspend licenses of 07 companies over delayed excise duty payments

Finance Ministry instructed to suspend licenses of 07 companies over delayed excise duty payments

Sri Lanka's August consumer price inflation eases to 2.1%

Sri Lanka's August consumer price inflation eases to 2.1%

Sri Lankan criminal with Interpol' red notice' arrested in Dubai

Sri Lankan criminal with Interpol' red notice' arrested in Dubai