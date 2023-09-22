Fairly heavy rainfall above 50mm expected today

Several spells of showers will occur in Western, Sabaragamuwa and North-western provinces and in Galle and Matara districts, the Meteorology Department says in its weather forecast today (Sept. 22).

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in Uva, Central, North-central and Eastern provinces and in Vavuniya and Mullaitivu districts during the evening or night.

Meanwhile, fairly heavy showers above 50mm can be expected at some places.

The members of the public are advised to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Sea areas:

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Hambantota via Colombo, Galle and Matara.

Winds will be south-westerly and speed will be 25-35 kmph.

Wind speed can increase up to 40-50 kmph at times in the sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Kankesanthurai via Mannar and from Hambantota to Pottuvil.

The sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Kankesanthurai via Mannar and from Hambantota to Pottuvil may be fairly rough at times.

Temporarily strong gusty winds and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.