Shooting incidents claimed 44 lives thus far in 2023 - Police

Police Spokesperson SSP Nihal Thalduwa says 44 lives in total were claimed in gun violence incidents reported in the months that have elapsed in 2023.

Joining a media conference in Colombo, the police spokesperson mentioned that majority of them were found to be revenge attacks executed by organized criminal gang members.

Meanwhile, DIG in charge of Western Province Deshabandu Tennakoon has said the support of good citizens is imperative to crack down on the crimes taking place in the country.

Addressing an event at a school in Panadura, DIG Tennakoon underscored that it is the responsibility of the police to eliminate the fear of crime, and attributed the main reason for the crimes to drug abuse.

He said most often than not people tend to commit thefts, robberies and murders as a result of the cognitive distortion caused by drug addiction.

These remarks came after four people who were travelling in a three-wheeler were targeted in a drive-by shooting that took place in Thalduwa, Avissawella on Wednesday night (Sept. 20). Two of them died while the other two sustained critical injuries.

It was reported that the two assailants who arrived on a motorcycle had fired nearly 25 shots at the victims using a T-56 firearm.

The police believe that the shooting was orchestrated by the notorious criminal “Manna Ramesh” who is currently in hiding in Dubai, UAE.