12-hour water cut to be imposed in parts of Colombo

12-hour water cut to be imposed in parts of Colombo

September 22, 2023   10:57 am

The water supply for parts of Colombo will be suspended from 6:00 p.m. on Saturday (Sept. 23) until 6:00 a.m. on Sunday (Sept. 24), the National Water Supply & Drainage Board (NWSDB) says.

Accordingly, Colombo 11, 12, 13, 14 and 15 areas will be affected by the 12-hour water cut.

The water cut is a result of the essential maintenance work planned under the Ambatale Water Supply System Improvements and Energy Saving Project.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Sri Lankas consumer price inflation eases to 2.1% in August (English)

Sri Lankas consumer price inflation eases to 2.1% in August (English)

President addresses global financial distress at SDG summit (English)

President addresses global financial distress at SDG summit (English)

President pledges Sri Lankas dual approach to climate ambition at UN Climate Summit (English)

President pledges Sri Lankas dual approach to climate ambition at UN Climate Summit (English)

Sagala presents main tourism plan for Arugam Bay (English)

Sagala presents main tourism plan for Arugam Bay (English)

IMF chief commends Sri Lanka' s economic progress during meeting with President Ranil at UNGA

IMF chief commends Sri Lanka' s economic progress during meeting with President Ranil at UNGA

Finance Ministry instructed to suspend licenses of 07 companies over delayed excise duty payments

Finance Ministry instructed to suspend licenses of 07 companies over delayed excise duty payments

Sri Lanka's August consumer price inflation eases to 2.1%

Sri Lanka's August consumer price inflation eases to 2.1%