12-hour water cut to be imposed in parts of Colombo

The water supply for parts of Colombo will be suspended from 6:00 p.m. on Saturday (Sept. 23) until 6:00 a.m. on Sunday (Sept. 24), the National Water Supply & Drainage Board (NWSDB) says.

Accordingly, Colombo 11, 12, 13, 14 and 15 areas will be affected by the 12-hour water cut.

The water cut is a result of the essential maintenance work planned under the Ambatale Water Supply System Improvements and Energy Saving Project.