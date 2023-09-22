Health trade unions to stage protests today

Health trade unions to stage protests today

September 22, 2023   12:28 pm

Several trade unions from the heath sector, along with a group of civil service organisations, are reportedly scheduled to protest in front of hospitals today (22 Sep.), over the existing disparities in the health sector and the ongoing medicine shortage.

Accordingly, the health unions had decided to stage protests during their lunch break today, in  a manner that would not interfere with the treatment of patients.

Commenting on the matter, Dr. Madura Seneviratne, District Secretary of the Nuwara Eliya District for the All Ceylon Health Trade Union Federation (ACHTUF), explained that the protests were organised in response to the government’s failure to take the measures required to solve the issues within the health sector.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Sri Lankas consumer price inflation eases to 2.1% in August (English)

Sri Lankas consumer price inflation eases to 2.1% in August (English)

President addresses global financial distress at SDG summit (English)

President addresses global financial distress at SDG summit (English)

President pledges Sri Lankas dual approach to climate ambition at UN Climate Summit (English)

President pledges Sri Lankas dual approach to climate ambition at UN Climate Summit (English)

Sagala presents main tourism plan for Arugam Bay (English)

Sagala presents main tourism plan for Arugam Bay (English)

IMF chief commends Sri Lanka' s economic progress during meeting with President Ranil at UNGA

IMF chief commends Sri Lanka' s economic progress during meeting with President Ranil at UNGA

Finance Ministry instructed to suspend licenses of 07 companies over delayed excise duty payments

Finance Ministry instructed to suspend licenses of 07 companies over delayed excise duty payments

Sri Lanka's August consumer price inflation eases to 2.1%

Sri Lanka's August consumer price inflation eases to 2.1%