Health trade unions to stage protests today

Several trade unions from the heath sector, along with a group of civil service organisations, are reportedly scheduled to protest in front of hospitals today (22 Sep.), over the existing disparities in the health sector and the ongoing medicine shortage.

Accordingly, the health unions had decided to stage protests during their lunch break today, in a manner that would not interfere with the treatment of patients.

Commenting on the matter, Dr. Madura Seneviratne, District Secretary of the Nuwara Eliya District for the All Ceylon Health Trade Union Federation (ACHTUF), explained that the protests were organised in response to the government’s failure to take the measures required to solve the issues within the health sector.