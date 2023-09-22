Shivajilingam served indictments over 2020 Thileepan commemorations

September 22, 2023   01:10 pm

Former Tamil National Alliance (TNA) MP M. K. Shivajilingam was served indictments at the Colombo High Court, on Friday morning (22 Sep.).

The former parliamentarian was produced before the court over charges of participating in a commemoration ceremony in 2020 to mark the 33rd death anniversary of former LTTE member Thileepan, who died during a hunger strike in 1987.

The police had obtained a restraining order from the Jaffna Court to prevent the commemoration. However, the former parliamentarian had attended the event disregarding the court order.

He was then, however, released on bail, Ada Derana learns.

