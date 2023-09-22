Court extends injunction on new SLFP General Secretary

The Colombo District Court today (22 Sep.) ordered that the interim injunction preventing Sarath Ekanayake, who was appointed as General Secretary of the Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP) after Dayasiri Jayasekara’s expulsion, from serving in his new position, be further extended.

Accordingly, the interim injunction was extended until 06 October, as per an order issued by Colombo District Judge Sandun Vithana this morning, after taking into consideration a petition filed by Jayasekara challenging SLFP leader and former President Maithripala Sirisena’s decision to suspend his party membership.

Appearing on behalf of the accused former President Sirisena, President’s Counsel Faizer Mustapha informed the court that he opposes the relevant extension order, after which it was ordered that the objections be filed on the next court date.

On 06 September, the General Secretary of SLFP MP Dayasiri Jayasekara said he was removed from the post and stripped of his party membership.

The parliamentarian had received a letter, dated September 05, 2023, from the party’s chairman and former President Sirisena, announcing the expulsion.

The letter said Jayasekara’s SLFP membership was revoked with effect from September 05 and that he could no longer serve as the party’s general secretary.

Later, on 18 September, Sirisena had directed another letter to Jayasekara, informing that a disciplinary inquiry would be conducted against Jayasekara and asking him for excuses.

However, Jayasekara mentioned that pursuant to the SLFP’s constitution, the party chairman has no authority to issue such letter asking for excuses.

The Colombo District Court yesterday issued an interim injunction preventing the implementation of the letter issued by the SLFP chairman.