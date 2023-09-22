13-year-old boy drowns in Nilwala River

A 13-year-old boy has reportedly drowned in the Nilwala River in the Sapugoda area in Kamburupitiya.

The deceased has been identified as Tharusha Dinuwara, an eighth-grade student of St. Thomas’ College Matara, residing in the Ulalla area in Kamburupitiya, according to police.

The deceased had reportedly been at hockey practices with his school team, after which the child had gone to bathe in the river with a few other teammates.

13-year-old Tharusha’s body was found almost three hours after he drowned, police said, with the help of area residents.

However, the student was rushed to the Kamburupitiya Hospital, where was pronounced dead upon admission.