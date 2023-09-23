Two individuals have been arrested on suspicion of aiding the police constable who was complicit in notorious criminal figure and drug kingpin “Harak Kata’s” escape attempt at the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) recently.

The arrest was made by the Colombo Crimes Division (CCD).

The organized criminal gang leader Nadun Chinthaka Wickramaratne alias “Harak Kata’s”, had reportedly attempted to flee from the custody of the CID on September 10.

According to the CID, ‘Harak Kata’ had been aided by a certain police constable, who had fled soon after the incident.

‘Harak Kata’, who was being interrogated by eight CID officers, had reportedly laced the officers’ tea with poison, with the help of the Police Constable in question, during his questioning.

He had subsequently requested to go to the washroom, and was escorted out of the interrogation room with his aide – the constable, and another sub-inspector attached to the Police Special Task Force (STF), assigned for the suspect’s protection.

Although his handcuffs were removed at that point, the underworld kingpin had then walked out of the washroom acting as if he was still cuffed and had then attempted to snatch the STF officer’s firearm leading to a scuffle.

A group of other officers were quick to arrive at the scene of the incident upon hearing the commotion and detained ‘Harak Kata’ in their custody.

Amidst the altercation, the constable in question had reportedly fled the CID premises and remains in hiding to date.

On September 18, the mother and brother-in-law of the police constable were arrested. The police also obtained a 90-day detention to interrogate them.