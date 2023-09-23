Showers likely at times in several areas including Western Province

Showers likely at times in several areas including Western Province

September 23, 2023   07:07 am

Showers will occur at times in Western and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in Galle and Matara districts today (Sept. 23), the Meteorology Department says. 

Meanwhile, several spells of showers will occur in the North-western province and in Kandy and Nuwara-Eliya districts.

Showers or thundershowers will occur in parts of Uva and Eastern provinces and in Polonnaruwa district during the evening or night.

The public is advised to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Sea areas:

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Hambantota via Colombo, Galle and Matara.

Winds will be south-westerly and speed will be 30-40 kmph.

The wind speed can increase up to 50 kmph at times in the sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Kankesanturai via Mannar and from Hambantota to Pottuvil.

The sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Kankesanturai via Mannar and from Hambantota to Pottuvil will be rough at times.

The sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Hambantota via Colombo, Galle and Matara will be fairly rough at times.

Temporarily strong gusty winds and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

President Ranil meets with US President Joe Biden in New York (English)

President Ranil meets with US President Joe Biden in New York (English)

President Ranil meets with US President Joe Biden in New York (English)

President Ranil calls for restructuring global fiscal system in UNGA speech (English)

President Ranil calls for restructuring global fiscal system in UNGA speech (English)

Sri Lanka reaffirms commitment to nuclear disarmament and non-proliferation (English)

Sri Lanka reaffirms commitment to nuclear disarmament and non-proliferation (English)

Sri Lanka to import test kits to detect Nipah virus after outbreak in Kerala (English)

Sri Lanka to import test kits to detect Nipah virus after outbreak in Kerala (English)

What you should know about Nipah virus amidst outbreak in India

What you should know about Nipah virus amidst outbreak in India

Cardinal Ranjith says we are answerable for the lives of others, urges empathy

Cardinal Ranjith says we are answerable for the lives of others, urges empathy

Chicken price reduction: Trade Minister vows action against non-compliant supermarkets

Chicken price reduction: Trade Minister vows action against non-compliant supermarkets

NEWS IN BRIEF | PRIME TIME | 2023.09.22

NEWS IN BRIEF | PRIME TIME | 2023.09.22