Showers likely at times in several areas including Western Province

Showers will occur at times in Western and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in Galle and Matara districts today (Sept. 23), the Meteorology Department says.

Meanwhile, several spells of showers will occur in the North-western province and in Kandy and Nuwara-Eliya districts.

Showers or thundershowers will occur in parts of Uva and Eastern provinces and in Polonnaruwa district during the evening or night.

The public is advised to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Sea areas:

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Hambantota via Colombo, Galle and Matara.

Winds will be south-westerly and speed will be 30-40 kmph.

The wind speed can increase up to 50 kmph at times in the sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Kankesanturai via Mannar and from Hambantota to Pottuvil.

The sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Kankesanturai via Mannar and from Hambantota to Pottuvil will be rough at times.

The sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Hambantota via Colombo, Galle and Matara will be fairly rough at times.

Temporarily strong gusty winds and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.