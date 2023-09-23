Parts of Colombo to experience 12-hour water cut today

Parts of Colombo to experience 12-hour water cut today

September 23, 2023   08:06 am

The water supply for parts of Colombo will be suspended from 6:00 p.m. today (Sept. 23) until 6:00 a.m. on Sunday (Sept. 24).

According to the National Water Supply & Drainage Board (NWSDB), Colombo 11, 12, 13, 14 and 15 areas will be affected by the 12-hour water cut.

The water cut has been attributed to the essential maintenance work planned under the Ambatale Water Supply System Improvements and Energy Saving Project.

