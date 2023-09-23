US, South Korea, Japan raise concerns over Russia-North Korea military cooperation

US, South Korea, Japan raise concerns over Russia-North Korea military cooperation

September 23, 2023   08:24 am

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and South Korean, Japanese counterparts expressed “serious concern” over the discussion of military cooperation between Russia and North Korea, including possible arms trade, South Korea’s Foreign Ministry said on Saturday.

Blinken, South Korea’s Foreign Minister Park Jin and Japan’s Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa agreed to respond firmly to any acts that threaten regional security in violation of U.N. Security Council resolution in a brief meeting on Friday, the ministry said in a statement.

North Korea’s leader Kim Jong Un made a weeklong visit to Russia last week and discussed military cooperation with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

U.S. and South Korean officials have expressed concern that the summit was aimed at allowing Russia to acquire ammunition from the North to supplement its dwindling stocks for its war in Ukraine.

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol said on Wednesday that if Russia helped North Korea enhance its weapons programs in return for assistance for its war in Ukraine, it would be “a direct provocation” and Seoul and its allies would not stand idly by.


Source: Reuters
-Agencies

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

President Ranil meets with US President Joe Biden in New York (English)

President Ranil meets with US President Joe Biden in New York (English)

President Ranil meets with US President Joe Biden in New York (English)

President Ranil calls for restructuring global fiscal system in UNGA speech (English)

President Ranil calls for restructuring global fiscal system in UNGA speech (English)

Sri Lanka reaffirms commitment to nuclear disarmament and non-proliferation (English)

Sri Lanka reaffirms commitment to nuclear disarmament and non-proliferation (English)

Sri Lanka to import test kits to detect Nipah virus after outbreak in Kerala (English)

Sri Lanka to import test kits to detect Nipah virus after outbreak in Kerala (English)

What you should know about Nipah virus amidst outbreak in India

What you should know about Nipah virus amidst outbreak in India

Cardinal Ranjith says we are answerable for the lives of others, urges empathy

Cardinal Ranjith says we are answerable for the lives of others, urges empathy

Chicken price reduction: Trade Minister vows action against non-compliant supermarkets

Chicken price reduction: Trade Minister vows action against non-compliant supermarkets

NEWS IN BRIEF | PRIME TIME | 2023.09.22

NEWS IN BRIEF | PRIME TIME | 2023.09.22